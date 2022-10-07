Fotoistorijų konkursas gyvenimo mačiusiems, jų vaikams ir anūkams

Fotoistorijų konkursas gyvenimo mačiusiems, jų vaikams ir anūkams

Istorijas siųsdami adresu Trakų g. 20-2, Elektrėnai arba el. paštu ekronika@gmail.com nepamirškite nurodyti savo vardo, pavardės, tel. nr.

Parašykite komentarą

El. pašto adresas nebus skelbiamas.

Rekomenduojami Video


Warning: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, null given in /home/kronika/domains/kronika.lt/public_html/wp-content/themes/true-news-child/single.php on line 69

Aktualijos

Kaip ir kodėl pandemija tapo „infodemija“?
Kaip tinkamai gydytis nuo koronaviruso?
Naujienos iš savivaldybės tarybos posėdžio. Mišrios frakcijos, mišrios nuomonės ir mišrus tarybos pavadinimas
Nebebrisim į ežerą gilų, kur švietė kaminų žiburiai

Warning: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, null given in /home/kronika/domains/kronika.lt/public_html/wp-content/themes/true-news-child/single.php on line 69

Aktualijos

Nuraminkime emocinį chaosą neišėję iš namų
Elektrėnų savivaldybės KVIEČIA STUDIJUOTI !
Apžvelgiant vasaros veiklą
Trakų šventėje „Daina tėvams“

Warning: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, null given in /home/kronika/domains/kronika.lt/public_html/wp-content/themes/true-news-child/single.php on line 69

Aplinkos apsauga

Malonumas pasibaigęs nemalonumais
Lapės gyvenimas Vievyje
Invazinės rūšys kenksmingos ir gamtai, ir žmogui
Biologiškai skaidžios atliekos – žalingesnės nei atrodo

Warning: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, null given in /home/kronika/domains/kronika.lt/public_html/wp-content/themes/true-news-child/single.php on line 69

Warning: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, null given in /home/kronika/domains/kronika.lt/public_html/wp-content/themes/true-news-child/single.php on line 69

Archyvas

Piliakalnių kraštas
Naudingosios daržovės
Ledo ritulininko D.Zubraus vestuvės Monrealyje – po 12 metų kartu
Energetikų pasirinkimas: likti už darbovietės durų negu ją prievarta keisti

Warning: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, null given in /home/kronika/domains/kronika.lt/public_html/wp-content/themes/true-news-child/single.php on line 69

Darbo partija

Apie žmogų geriausiai pasako jo nuveikti darbai
Mielieji žmonės
Lietuvos ūkininkų sąjungos pareiškimas
Keletas minčių rinkimų tema

Warning: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, null given in /home/kronika/domains/kronika.lt/public_html/wp-content/themes/true-news-child/single.php on line 69

Elektrėnai

Elektrėnuose riedučių, lietuviško ritinio ir mankštos šventė – Europos sporto savaitė #BEACTIVE. Buriasi moterų ritinio komanda!
JSO sveikatingumo festivalyje
HC „Amber“ turnyre 3x3 iškovojo bronzą
Irkluotojai garsina Elektrėnus ir Lietuvą

Warning: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, null given in /home/kronika/domains/kronika.lt/public_html/wp-content/themes/true-news-child/single.php on line 69

Elektrėnų kraštas gyvuose prisiminimuose

Emilijos kelias Lietuvos šimtmečio vingiuose
Laidotuvių papročiai
Pavasario ciklas
Didžiosios žiemos šventės ir jų laukimas

Warning: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, null given in /home/kronika/domains/kronika.lt/public_html/wp-content/themes/true-news-child/single.php on line 69

Elektrėnų krašto šviesuoliai

Skrydis į nebūtį
Apybraiža. Ajavrik (Jakutijos vilkas)
Daugkartinė olimpiadų nugalėtoja - elektrėnietė
Laiškas ateičiai

Warning: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, null given in /home/kronika/domains/kronika.lt/public_html/wp-content/themes/true-news-child/single.php on line 69

Europietiška savivaldybė

Daugiabučių renovacija - riba tarp praeities ir ateities
Septynerių finansavimo metų pamokos: saugoti ir dalintis
„E. sveikata“ – nauda ir pacientui, ir gydytojui
Nauja paslauga Psichikos sveikatos priežiūros centre

Warning: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, null given in /home/kronika/domains/kronika.lt/public_html/wp-content/themes/true-news-child/single.php on line 69

Warning: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, null given in /home/kronika/domains/kronika.lt/public_html/wp-content/themes/true-news-child/single.php on line 69

Warning: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, null given in /home/kronika/domains/kronika.lt/public_html/wp-content/themes/true-news-child/single.php on line 69

Keliai aukštumų link

Vilniaus universiteto Lietuvių ir literatūros katedros vedėja B. Speičytė apie daugiatautiškumą ir mūsų amžiaus skaudulius
Bažnytinės teisės daktaras kunigas Mindaugas Sabonis apie save, tikėjimą, kariuomenę ir Jėzaus dvasią
Nadia Venskuvienė: visada jaučiau, kad vaikai – mano pašaukimas
Muzikos kūrėjas Edvardas Mikulis: menininko pagrindinis tikslas neturėtų būti pinigai

Warning: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, null given in /home/kronika/domains/kronika.lt/public_html/wp-content/themes/true-news-child/single.php on line 69

Keliai link aukštumų

Mamos parodytu keliu
Rokas Gulbinas: knygose yra daug kelių
Edvardas Baleišis: mokytojo rankose yra visos galios
A. Vainausko sėkmės istorija: nuo nerūpestingo mokinio iki patyrusio ugdytojo

Warning: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, null given in /home/kronika/domains/kronika.lt/public_html/wp-content/themes/true-news-child/single.php on line 69